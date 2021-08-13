The numbers are out, and local officials are starting to digest them to see how to move forward.
The 2020 Census has been released and both the city of Lima and Allen County have seen a decrease in population. According to the census data, Lima’s population has decreased by 8% which is a loss of just over 3,000 residents. Allen County seeing a 4% drop of just over 4,000 residents which includes the city’s numbers. Lima Mayor David Berger says while the number of residents is fewer, the community is becoming more diverse. Berger and county commissioners are disappointed with the decrease but are optimistic that Lima-Allen County can bounce back in population.
Allen County Commissioner Beth Seibert adds, “That builds off of the workforce development and Lima courting students and young people back to Lima Allen County for a career. Because we know then, that supports people living in their community and we have such a robust array of careers, and you can make a good living here.”
While the state of Ohio grew by just over 2-percent it is losing a congressional seat due to the census numbers. The buckeye state will now have 15 U-S representatives. Seven states are losing a seat, 5 are gaining a seat and Texas is gaining 2 seats. Those will be changed in 2023.