The Allen County Fair is officially a wrap, and this year we almost saw a record-breaking crowd.
People were seen at the fairgrounds Sunday morning packing up camp and moving out. It was a busy day for everyone helping clean up, but not nearly as busy as the past week has been.
This year’s fair was the second most attended in all 171 years of putting it on, only selling around 500 less admission tickets than 2019. First time president of the fair board, Brad Core, says the fair was successful because of everybody pitching in and coming together.
“The fair that we had this year, everybody came together, they stepped up, they did what needed to be done to make sure that everything was ready for the people from the community to come in and enjoy quality entertainment for nine days," says Core. "It came together well, everything went well, and hopefully the people that came had a good time and felt like they got their money’s worth while they were here.”
The fair grounds wont be quiet for long, and next week we welcome max’s trader days weekend long event.