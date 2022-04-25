2022 Lima Allen Co. Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year finalists

Small Businesses are the backbone of a good community, and the three finalists for the Lima Allen County Chamber's Small Business of the Year award say it’s the people in this area that makes their business a success.
The Meeting Place on Market has one mission, which is connecting people. They opened in 2003 as just a coffee shop but they evolved to fit the community’s needs and to what fits their skills better. So, besides coffee, they provide catering and do boxed lunches. Plus, they are utilizing eCommerce to connect Lima to the rest of the world by numerous gift baskets they ship. The Meeting Place is also happy to be a part of the growth of the downtown Lima area.
“The exciting part is working together with other small businesses,” says Jennifer Brogee, of The Meeting Place on Market. “So, we have made a lot of great friends down here. A lot of small businesses that want to change the community and change the community for good. So we are excited to be a part of that and it is also exciting to see a lot of the growth in downtown Lima.”
Sullivan Insurance is celebrating 75 years of business in the Lima area. This third-generation company sells home, auto, and business insurance, but also a promise to their customers that they will be there when the worst happens. To make sure their clients are getting the best policy possible, they work with them to tailor it to their specific needs. Sullivan Insurance has structured themselves to adapt to peoples changing needs.
“There is always going to be human condition, things break, things go wrong. So, we are kind of small and nimble and it has made us able to adapt well as the market changes,” says Grant Sullivan of Sullivan Insurance. “We do a lot of business insurance as well, and we are excited about the small business environment in Lima. As that grows, we are able to grow with it.”
The Flower Loft has been brightening people’s day since 1990. What started with basically a two-person operation has grown to eight employees with the right touch to help their customers get the right gift for the right occasion. Plus, if you need a more personalized gift or keepsake they can engrave different items on site. After over 30 years in business, The Flower Loft knows that putting customers first is key no matter what their needs.
“Keep people happy, keep our customers happy,” says Brian Joseph of The Flower Loft. “We try and support different schools and different functions and things along those lines. Of course, we do weddings, we do a lot of sympathy work, corsages, and boutonnieres for proms and homecomings.”
Those are the finalist for the Small Business of the Year Award.