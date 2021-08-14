It’s the 20th anniversary of the worldwide Free Comic Book Day, and people were seen in Lima taking part in the celebration.
It’s a super day for local comic book lovers as Alter Ego Comics took part in the celebration. People wrapped around the building waiting in line to get their hands on a few free comics.
There was also awesome deals on other comics, novelties, and games making it a great day for people to expand their comic book shelf. The community was very enthusiastic about the event, with some even dressing in their favorite characters. Alter Ego has been participating in free comic book day since they opened in 2005, and the owner says he loves being a part of it.
Marc Bowker, the Owner of Alter Ego says, “I look forward to this day every year, and it’s not necessarily because the cash register is ringing. It’s nice because we have the community coming together to celebrate an art form that I’ve been passionate about for almost 40 years, and I still love coming to work every day. I love introducing people to comics and new stories that they’ll fall in love with.”
Alter Ego is constantly trying to update their comic book selection, and you can find all updates and information on any future events on their Facebook page.