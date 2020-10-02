Early Friday morning, golfers from all over prepared their swings for Rhodes State College's 21st annual Tee Off for Scholarships event.
Twenty-nine teams and over 50 sponsors raised money for the Rhodes State College Foundation. For the last 20 years, the golf outing has contributed more than $500,000 for scholarships. Although the school's only goal this year was to pull off the event, due to pandemic restrictions, they have fundraised an impressive amount for the students.
“We’re raising at this point $42,000 and we’ll have more contributions come in throughout the day," says Kevin Reeks, Vice President of Institutional Advancement at Rhodes State College. "So, it’s a great event to raise money for the scholarships, and each one of those scholarships provides our students with approximately $1,000 toward their tuition.”
Thirty-two students were selected to receive funds from the Rhodes State College Foundation this year.