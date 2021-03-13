A local non-profit is holding a 24-hour hammer-thon to help raise money.
Warriors Way Forge in Lima provides a unique form of therapy and rehabilitative services to veterans. Free blacksmith and forging classes are offered to any veteran interested, and the goal is to develop certain skills to help cope with the mental and physical trauma that often comes with serving in combat.
During this hammer-thon fundraiser, people will be forging for a full 24 hours. After the event, the items made will be auctioned off and profits will be donated to the organization. The president of Warriors Way hopes that this event will bring some attention to what he’s trying to offer the veterans.
David Bates, the president of Warriors Way says, “Not a lot of people actually know that we do this program here but raising awareness for the program, getting veterans out here, that’s our biggest issue right now is getting veterans out here and having classes.”
Well-known blacksmiths and even some of the cast from “Forged in Fire” were at the event forging together. For more information on Warriors way or how to sign up for a class, you can find Warriors Way Forge on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/WarriorsWayOhio