Lima City Councilman Derry Glenn celebrates black owned business in Lima with the 3rd annual award ceremony. 

A long list of black entrepreneurs and business owners were given recognition on Sunday for the Black Business of the Year Awards.

Some of the honorable mentions include the Hair Brouhm Beauty Salon owned by Pastor Gart Copeland, which is the oldest black-owned barbershop in Lima, and Lelah Johnson who owns the oldest black owned restaurant in town, the Boilermaker.

The owner of Cecil’s Grill, Thomas Ross Johnson, says he appreciates Glenn bringing these businesses together for networking and to set good examples for our future generation of business owners. 

He says, “This is not really about me or Derry, it’s about the legacy that he’s going to leave behind that’s causing minority business, even businesses in general to come together because it’s not about me, it’s not about him, it’s about the young kids that are coming up. They see us and they see what we’re doing, what we’re saying behind closed doors, we’re really coming together.” 

The full list of businesses that were recognized include: 

Jones-Clark Funeral Home owned by Sylvia and Coleman Clark

Hair Brouhm LTD Beauty Salon owned by Pastor Gary Copeland 

Fresh & Faded Barbershop owned by Leandra Johnson 

Black Lace Hair Salon LLC owned by Jesse Lowe 

Devine Hair Salon owned by Barbara Johnson 

Boilermaker Restaurant and Bar owned by Lelah Johnson 

Cecil's Grill owned by Thomas Ross Johnson 

The Krab Trap owned by Khiry Simpson 

Jean & Lily's Fashion Boutique owned by Linda Hampshire 

Showcase Chimney & Brick Home Repair owned by Luther Benton 

Londell Smith & Associates, LLC 

Burns Dental Inc. owned by Dr. Alyson Amerson 

Law Office of Farley Banks 

Continues Care Inc.-Home Health Agency Center owned by Dr. and Mrs. Francis Oruma 

Perennial Glow Spa owned by Natasha Mears 

 

 Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Buffalo native trying to get her news on! I’m a Multimedia Journalist here at Your Hometown Stations and I love what I do. Have a cool story idea? I’m in! Just email me at ashelton@wlio.com or message my Facebook page.