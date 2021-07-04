Lima City Councilman Derry Glenn celebrates black owned business in Lima with the 3rd annual award ceremony.
A long list of black entrepreneurs and business owners were given recognition on Sunday for the Black Business of the Year Awards.
Some of the honorable mentions include the Hair Brouhm Beauty Salon owned by Pastor Gart Copeland, which is the oldest black-owned barbershop in Lima, and Lelah Johnson who owns the oldest black owned restaurant in town, the Boilermaker.
The owner of Cecil’s Grill, Thomas Ross Johnson, says he appreciates Glenn bringing these businesses together for networking and to set good examples for our future generation of business owners.
He says, “This is not really about me or Derry, it’s about the legacy that he’s going to leave behind that’s causing minority business, even businesses in general to come together because it’s not about me, it’s not about him, it’s about the young kids that are coming up. They see us and they see what we’re doing, what we’re saying behind closed doors, we’re really coming together.”
The full list of businesses that were recognized include:
Jones-Clark Funeral Home owned by Sylvia and Coleman Clark
Hair Brouhm LTD Beauty Salon owned by Pastor Gary Copeland
Fresh & Faded Barbershop owned by Leandra Johnson
Black Lace Hair Salon LLC owned by Jesse Lowe
Devine Hair Salon owned by Barbara Johnson
Boilermaker Restaurant and Bar owned by Lelah Johnson
Cecil's Grill owned by Thomas Ross Johnson
The Krab Trap owned by Khiry Simpson
Jean & Lily's Fashion Boutique owned by Linda Hampshire
Showcase Chimney & Brick Home Repair owned by Luther Benton
Londell Smith & Associates, LLC
Burns Dental Inc. owned by Dr. Alyson Amerson
Law Office of Farley Banks
Continues Care Inc.-Home Health Agency Center owned by Dr. and Mrs. Francis Oruma
Perennial Glow Spa owned by Natasha Mears