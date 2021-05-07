5K marks the end of Positive Addiction Week held in Lima

Positive Addiction Week participants raced to the finish line to mark the end of the observance.
Students from school such as St. Charles Catholic appeared at Faurot Park to mark the end of the special week. Positive Addiction Week originated at St. Charles School by former retired teachers, Mary Brinkman and Diana Ireland. The theme for the program was drawn from Glasser's theory of Positive Addiction.
The week aims to instill positive addictions in students, such as exercising and staying fit. The observance also teaches children the dangers of drugs and alcohol.
"Especially in this day and age we talk about kid's mental health and part of that, of having a good strong mental health, is our physical health and all the other things that go along with it," said Megan Scheid, principal of St. Charles Catholic School. "It's so important now more than ever that we sent that message - that if we take care of our bodies, and take care of us physically and mentally, we can live a strong healthy happy life."
Students were able to participate in a 5K race in order to symbolize a "race to the finish" with the observance.