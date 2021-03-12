More local counties fall out of the red and into the orange in the latest Ohio Public Health Advisory System map. All of the counties in West Central Ohio except Hancock, Hardin, Logan and Paulding are at orange level three. The drop is because their number cases per 100,000 residents for the past two weeks have fallen to below 100. There are now 22 of 88 counties at the orange level, which is up from eleven the week before, and there is one county at yellow. According to the Ohio Hospital Association there are currently 947 people being treated in Ohio hospitals for COVID-19 and 234 are in the ICU.