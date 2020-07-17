6-State Trooper Project dedicates July 19 through 25 to focus on Move Over laws

Starting next week, the 6-State Trooper Project will focus on their initiative to enforce the Move Over laws in their states. The project includes Ohio State Highway Patrol, Indiana State Police, Kentucky State Police, Michigan State Police, Pennsylvania State Police, and West Virginia State Police.
Many people aren't aware that every state in the country has a Move Over, Slow Down Law. Ohio’s law requires all drivers to move to an adjacent lane when approaching any vehicle with flashing lights parked on the roadside. This could be a state trooper, ODOT, or even sanitary and utility trucks. If moving to the next lane is not possible, drivers are asked to slow down and exercise caution.
Throughout next week, each state’s patrol will be having educational sessions and media relations to enforce the law. They may even be seen working alongside personnel that may need their protection on the roadside.
“But this week is one where we get the message out to the public, and we want to get them involved and so that the public can also know what the law is and know what to expect," explains Alec Coil, Assistant Commander of the Lima Ohio State Highway Patrol Post. "Part of the initiative is not just the enforcement side of it and to focus on that, but also the educational side of it to get the message out to what exactly is expected out of the motoring public.”
Between 2015 and 2019, troopers were involved in nearly 50 crashes related to the disregard of the Move Over law. In that time, over 23,000 violations against it in Ohio were cited.