A local body shop in Cairo hosted a car show on Saturday but with a bit of a spooky twist for the kids.
The 696 Customs Halloween Trick or Treat Cruise-In had over 100 cars lined up down main street. People sat by their cars handing out candy to trick or treaters dressed in their costumes.
The owner of 696 customs and the organizer of the event, Rick Davis, says that he wanted to be able to get the whole community involved with the car show, including kids.
“Quite honestly when we go to council to get this approved every year, we get compliments for what we’re trying to do," says Davis. "Give people a good time, have a little fun, and just enjoy the weather we got today.”
There was a DJ, food trucks, and later on in the day kids were able to take a hayride. Even some of the cars were dressed up for Halloween.