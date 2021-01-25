A crash in Beaverdam sends one to the hospital Monday afternoon.
At around 2 p.m. first responders were called out to a two-car crash at the intersection of Napoleon Road and North Dixie Highway. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the blue Honda failed to stop at the stop sign and the truck heading southbound hit the Honda. According to the Beaverdam Richland Fire & Rescue, the driver of the Honda was trapped, and the door had to be removed. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash remains under investigation.