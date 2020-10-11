The Committee for Racial Justice and Reform will be offering rides to the Allen County Board of Election for voters to do early voting. The committee has been actively registering people to vote for a few months now. To make sure that people have a chance to cast their ballot, they have put together carpools at a variety of times and locations throughout Lima. The carpool pickups are listed below:
Media release from #EveryVoteCountsinLima
Ride to Vote: Carpools to Board of Elections
Need a ride to vote early? Meet at one of the locations below and one of our volunteers will give you a ride to the Board of
Elections so you can vote. When you’re done voting we’ll return you back to the pick up spot.
Be sure to bring two forms of ID!
Furl Williams Apartments
Monday, October 12 – pick up at 10 AM and 12 PM
Wednesday, October 14 – pick up at 9 AM and 11 AM
Monday, October 26 – pick up at 10 AM and 12 PM
4th Street Apartments
Monday, October 12 – pick up at 10 AM and 12 PM
Monday, October 19 – pick up at 10 AM and 12 PM
Wednesday, October 21 – pick up at 9 AM and 11 AM
Sunday, October 25 – pick up at 2 PM and 4 PM
Sunday, November 1 – pick up at 2 PM and 4 PM
Brower Road Apartments in front of the manager’s ofﬁce
Wednesday, October 14 – pick up at 12 PM (noon)
Monday, October 19 – pick up at 10 AM and 12 PM
Wednesday, October 21 – pick up at 9 AM and 11 AM
Sunday, October 25 – pick up at 2 PM and 4 PM
Sunday, November 1 – pick up at 2 PM and 4 PM
Meat City back parking lot
Monday, October 19 – pick up at 10 AM and 12 PM
Wednesday, October 21 – pick up at 9 AM and 11 AM
Wednesday, October 28 – pick up at 9 AM and 11 AM
Sunday, November 1 – pick up at 2 PM and 4 PM
Get more info on Facebook: facebook.com/EveryVoteCountsinLima