31-year-old Joshua McPheron was indicted by an Allen County Grand Jury on two counts of Gross Sexual Imposition which are felonies of the third degree and Sexual Imposition which is a misdemeanor. According to the indictment, the first offense happened between March and April of 2020, and involved a person under the age of 13 years old at the time. The second offense happened in August of 2020 and involved a different person who as 14 years old. McPheron is currently in the Allen County Jail and will be arraigned on the charges on July 8th.
