A Lima woman facing weapons-related charges turned down a plea deal in Allen County Common Pleas Court Monday morning.
Adriania Denson's case will be heard in front of a jury in May after she said no to a deal that would have her pleading guilty to Felonious Assault with a Firearm. Denson is also charged with Improperly Discharging a Firearm into a Home and Discharging a Firearm Near a Prohibited Premises. Court documents allege Denson was shooting at Tony Slusher and his home was allegedly stuck during the incident.