LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local sorority is helping high school graduates with their higher education goals. The Sisters in Service, along with the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Sigma Mu Omega Chapter handed out 14 scholarships to seniors around the area. The chapter raises the money from their annual Martin Luther King Junior Breakfast. On top of individuals that help the organziation give out scholarship money, this year they partnered with Nutrien and Community Enrichment Program to help more students with their financial needs when they go to college.
“We are very happy to give back to the kids and we try to do what we can to help them make really good choices,” says Robin Frazier, Pres. Sigma Mu Omega Chapter of AKA. “We did a college readiness program earlier this year. Just to make sure the kids know what they need to do to get ready for college. So, one thing that we can do is help them with a scholarship.”
“I think receiving this scholarship is great, because it will help with funding through college and make sure I be able to accomplice everything,” says Ti’Ana Spivey, Lima Senior.
“I feel real grateful, I thank everybody that gave it to me,” says Kelly Shurelds Jr., Lima Senior.
“It makes you feel really proud, having that all of us be able to receive this scholarship and help us, again with our college education,” says Kayla Badea, Lima Central Catholic.
This is the 25th year that Sorority has handed out their scholarships and this year’s recipients are:
1. Kyla Badea Lima Central Catholic Sisters In Service Scholarship
2. Anaysha Burse Elida (Apollo) Marcia Potts Scholarship
3. Addison Delph Lima Senior High AKA/NUTRIEN Scholarship
4. Kristina Evans Lima Central Catholic Sisters In Service Scholarship
5. Jordan Frazier Shawnee High Sisters In Service Scholarship
6. Kayla Frost Shawnee High AKA/NUTRIEN Scholarship
7. Zion Jackson Lima Senior High Clarence Edward Brown Scholarship
8. Aysha Johnson Kettering High Sisters In Service Scholarship
9. Keerthi Merugu Shawnee High Community Enrichment Scholarship
10. Matilda Nelson Lima Senior High AKA/NUTRIEN Scholarship
11. Jaden Reed Shawnee High (Apollo) Sisters In Service Scholarship
12. Rylee Setzer Bluffton High (Apollo) AKA/NUTRIEN Scholarship
13. Kelly Shurelds, Jr. Lima Senior High Brenda Kay Ellis Scholarship
14. Ti’Ana Spivey Lima Senior High Clarence Edward Brown Scholarship