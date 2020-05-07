2019 was a less than ideal season for growing crops, but how does this year compare?
With temperatures increasing throughout the spring, it is a sign that planting season is here. Last year we saw excessive rainfall, causing fields to be flooded and crops destroyed. Rainfall has been down from last year, making for more favorable planting conditions this year. According to the USDA's latest Ohio crop report as of last week, corn has seen ten percent of the crop planted compared to 2019's two percent. Soybeans are up as well with seven percent planted compared to 2019's one percent. We spoke to an Agriculture and Natural Resource Educator about the current planting conditions in the area.
Clint Schroeder, OSU Agriculture Extension Educator said, "This has been the polar opposite of what we had last spring. Really great conditions. You know the fall last year was pretty wet and maybe kind of slowed down some of the fertilizer application and tillage the guys have planned, but now that we have had this beautiful spring weather, it has really been ideal for some of the field work that we want to do to try and catch up."
One possible challenge for planting this weekend will be freezing conditions.