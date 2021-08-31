One local social service agency has made a name change to better reflect the services they provide.
Coleman Professional Services is now “Coleman Health Services”. The agency’s mission remains to provide services to people regardless of their ability to pay by delivering mental health assistance, substance use counseling, residential and rehabilitation services along with physical health services. They encourage people to get help when they first start noticing changes.
Coleman Regional Development Director Adah Ellerbrock adds, “So we want to get it when the problem starts. So, we want people to start looking for help when they start feeling bad not when, OK - I don’t think I can handle this on my own now.”
To learn more about Coleman Health Services you can go to colemanservices.org or call 419-229-2222.