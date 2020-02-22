The UAW local 1765 Civil Rights Committee held a Black History Month event tonight at the Bradfield Center.
The UAW collaborated with the NAACP to hold an event to honor the African American men and women who continue to make history both locally and around the world. Local educators, ministers, and performers made their way to the stage to give a piece of their own history. All of this was able to happen thanks to the organizer of the event, Clarence Zanders.
“I just asked around, I said ‘Is anybody doing anything for Black History this year?’ because I noticed the dwindling over the years," said Zanders. "It used to always have something going on, even in the churches we just have programs, if anything. I noticed no one was having anything and I just felt in my spirit, I felt like the Lord just told me, he said, you know, bring the people together, it’s just time to unite.”
Among the performances were tributes to Anita Baker, James Brown, and Chaka Khan. An all new dance team in Lima called the Destructive Divas danced to Khan classics.