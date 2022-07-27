The city of Lima is hoping to help close the gap that most businesses are facing in the workforce.

They are calling in “GenNext” a youth workforce initiative. It was kicked off today at the mayors weekly briefing. It is an opportunity for individuals ages 16 to 24 to get pre-employment education sessions and an 8-week paid internship in a career matching that person’s interest to promote the importance of self-sufficiency.

