A local organization got new shipment of little furry friends to hand out to children in Lima hospitals.
The Allen Lima Leadership Teddy Bear Fund Board got a shipment of over 19,000 bears on Saturday. The two-year supply of teddy bears cost over $42,000 and will be handed out at Mercy Health-St. Ritas and Lima Memorial Health System. For nearly 80 years, the teddy bear program has handed out over half million bears. The 2005 ALL graduating class is keeping the tradition alive, and children smiling while they are in the hospital.
“The teddy bear fund is really rewarding,” says Chad King, President, of the ALL Teddy Bear Fund. “Obviously when kids are in the hospital it's not a good time for them, they're scared, they're hurt, it's an unfamiliar environment. So, just the simple act of being able to give them a teddy bear, a lot of times, can help raise their spirits make it a little less scary for them.”
The group does collect donations to buy the teddy bears and they also hold fundraisers, like their 5th Annual ALL Teddy Bear Fund Golf Outing which is set for September. For more information about the event or how to donate email all@wcoil.com