A portion Wapak Road set for reconstruction this summer

After being closed for nearly two years, Wapak Road north of State Route 309 is set for reconstruction this summer.
It was closed due to the erosion of the banks of the Ottawa River. As these photos show the ground just started slipping into the river making the road unsafe. With no funding for this unexpected event, the Allen County Engineers Office has received a zero percent loan from the Ohio Public Works Commission to start work in July to reconfigure the road.
Allen County Roadway Engineer David Louth explains, “With the way the road lays there up against the river and with the river ever eroding, we decided to actually move the road over to the west. Three’s a house sitting there and we’re actually going to realign that end, 650 feet, of the roadway to the opposite side of the road so it will be a whole new alignment there with 309.”
The Ohio Department of Transportation has requested turn lanes on State Route 309 that will access Wapak Road to be part of the project.