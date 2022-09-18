A record number of vehicles helped the “King” Car and Motorcycle Show raise funds for Lima Salvation Army Programs. There were over 160 cars, trucks, and motorcycles all over Faurot Park for the show. If you like custom cars, classic cars, or just a fan of anything on wheels, the annual fundraising show had something for everybody. Besides the sharp looking vehicles, there was live music on the stage all Sunday afternoon long. Organizers were not surprised that they had a record turnout for the 9th year of the car show, especially after losing someone this summer that has been a major part of it.
“I kind of knew it was going to happen, people love car shows,” says Richie Crouch, Organizer of the “King” Car and Motorcycle Show. “This is for Barney Fife, the guy that passed on. Kyle Lewis was a great asset to the community. I think a lot of people are here just because of that reason.”
“This is just great. It is great to have the community support,” adds Paul Downing of the Lima Salvation Army. “It’s fun, number one, you get to come out and have some fun with it. It is about helping other people and really that is what this ends up doing. Just helping people with afterschool programs, and food pantries, and Christmas of course.”
The “King” Car and Motorcycle show also handed out over 40 plaques and trophies to the best motorcycles and cars on site.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.