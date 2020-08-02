With the surge in COVID-19 cases around the country, it’s important to remember the key suggestions given by experts on how to avoid spreading the virus.
As the search continues for a cure or vaccine for the COVID-19 virus, it’s important that all communities continue to practice the advice given on how to keep the spread to a minimum. ONU College of Pharmacy Dean, Steven Martin, says there seems to be a pattern on how the COVID-19 is being spread.
“It’s the social connections that seem to be where we’re seeing disease spread. So again, I’ll go back to, there are just a few common sense things that people can do,” says Martin.
Martin’s advice is no different from what health officials have been saying since the start: avoid social situations, wear a mask, and keep at least a 6 foot distance from others.
“Those key pieces seems like it would make a huge difference if we could get everyone to try and follow them.”