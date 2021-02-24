The Lima Police Department is now offering a tutoring session for anyone interested in becoming a police officer.
The meeting will cover basic information about the civil service test and what will be covered on it. They will also answer questions about what it is like to be a police officer. The LPD along with the administration and city council members are encouraging Lima residents to become officers to help make that connection with the community.
6th ward councilman Tony Wilkerson had this to add, “Coming from the same churches, schools, playgrounds as you did coming up. Get a sense of comfort that police officers coming by and I know him and can identify with them. Back when I was a kid there was no playing card for police officers, but we knew all of them and that’s because they were a part of our church and part of our community.”
The tutoring session will be Tuesday March 2nd at 6:00pm virtually thru global go to meeting. The link is https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/820257605. You can also call in dialing 1(872)240- 3212 access code 820-257-605. This information will also be on the Lima Police Department social media pages.