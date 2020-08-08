AAA finds that driving assistance systems interfere more with drivers than assist them.
AAA researchers say that active driving assistance systems, which combines adaptive cruise controls with lane keeping assistance have some type of issue every eight miles on average. They have found that some systems allow vehicles to get to close to other cars or guard rails and may disengage with little notice. AAA recommends that auto manufactures increase testing and limit roll outs of these systems until they are improved. Because getting these systems right now, can help with future automotive technology.
“If we start with some of these systems that are on the road today, like adaptive cruise control or lane keeping assistance,” says Greg Brannon, Dir. of Automotive Engineering and Industry Relations. Those are little pieces that build towards an autonomous future and it's important that we get these systems on the road so the manufacturers can understand how they perform. It also important they are deployed in a safe way and that consumers understand how to use them properly.”
In AAA recent automated vehicle study, only 12% of the people would trust riding in a self-driving car.