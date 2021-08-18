AAA is holding their annual Stuff the Bus event to collect school supplies for Lima City Schools.
They're asking the public to consider donating school supplies over the next week and a half to be given to schools in Lima as needed.
AAA have also parked buses at their Lima office as well as the Kewpee on the east side of town to remind people that not only is school in session, but there are students that are still in need of supplies.
"The schools are really needing a lot of school supplies because families have been hit hard this past year economically, and there’s a lot of things that they can’t share anymore because of COVID," said Cindy Nelson, store manager for Lima AAA. "Pencils, pens, markers, folders, notebooks, anything like that, those are some things that all of the schools can use."
If you're interested in donating, you can drop off supplies at the AAA office at 2115 Allentown Rd until August 27th.