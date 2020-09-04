Labor Day weekend travels might look a little different in Ohio as well as the rest of the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier this year, AAA forecasted that Americans would take 700 million summer trips.
AAA shared the top travel trends this week when it comes to the state of Ohio for 2020 and beyond.
"Travelers want outdoor space where they don't feel like it's crowded," said Jeremy Marshall, Vice President of Travel for AAA Ohio Auto Club, in a press release. "We expect to see the demand for camping and RV rentals continue into the fall, as people get out and explore outdoor places in Ohio and surrounding states."
AAA Travel recommends those considering renting a camper or RV for this fall to book soon, as the demand will only increase as we get closer to the end of the year.
AAA Ohio says that camping is a popular getaway choice in the state. Ohio is home to 75 state parks, 17 state forests, one National Park, one national forest, and more. Current trends show that the choice has been popular this summer, and the popularity will only continue into the fall season.
Major getaway plans for 2020 have slowed down considerably. While the U.S Department of State lifted its level 4 advisory on August 6th, which had warned U.S Citizens to avoid all international travel due to COVID-19, it still is urging citizens to read country-specific travel advisories when considering international travel.
Several countries continue to ban U.S travelers or maintain quarantine requirements for visitors.
"While travel planning for trips in 2020 has slowed, people are looking ahead to the future, leading to an increase in bookings for 2021 and beyond," said Marshall.
To meet the increase of 2021 travel plans, vendors have responded with new domestic itineraries, such as club adventures, Trafalgar tours, and insight vacations.
While travel prices currently remain low, experts are stating that a change is likely incoming.
"Supply and demand will continue to impact pricing," said Marshall. "Right now supply is high with lower demand, which dictates good pricing. As demand rises and people begin to book more travel, prices will likely start to rise. If getting a good deal is important to you, schedule a virtual appointment with an agent or go in and see one soon."
Below is what experts think will happen to three popular travel options when it comes to pricing, provided by AAA Ohio:
- Cruises: Cruise lines have suspected U.S cruise itineraries until at least November 1st, 2020. However, they are looking into the future and currently booking cruises as far out as 2023. Avid cruisers are booking that far out to lock in a low price, with the expectation that prices will begin to rise closer to their cruise date.
- Tours: Travel experts speculate that prices may increase as early as 2021 to offset some costs for additional cleaning and wellness standards, but nothing is confirmed.
- Flights: Airfares depending on availability on a per-flight basis. While flight demand has grown recently, it remains much lower than this time last year. Travelers continue to see some great deals on flights and flash sales to popular destinations.
AAA offers new virtual travel appointments where residents can learn more about various destinations from the comfort of their own home.
"An important part of the travel cycle is the dreaming phase," said Marshall. "While many are not comfortable traveling yet, they can still dream about future getaways and explore the world without leaving their homes."