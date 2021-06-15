AAA3 to hold document shredding event

In honor of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, the Area Agency on Aging 3 will be holding a shred-a-thon event on Wednesday morning.
People will able to dispose of any personal documents, check stubs, receipts, or other paper materials that might contain personal information. This event is to help protect against financial exploitation that affects many seniors.
"So many times we see older adults fall victim to financial exploitation or identity theft, it happens to anybody, but more commonly to older adults, so we want to host this to give everyone a safe and free way to dispose of those," said Anna Hairston, care coordinator for AAA3.
The shred-a-thon event will be held in the agency parking lot on Allentown Road from 9 a.m. to noon. Everyone is invited to come out.