Hundreds of cars took off from the Allen County Fairgrounds today for the annual ABATE toy run.
ABATE of Ohio is an organization dedicated to educating people about motorcycle safety and legislation, but once a year they hold one of the biggest charity rides.
The ABATE toy run brought in nearly 400 bikes to the event raising thousands of dollars towards Christmas presents for families in need. Organizers of the event say that the biker community is always supportive of charity rides like these.
Dana Frost, the director of the local ABATE says, “Most of us have been in the same situation that we try to help people out on. They’re looking for a charity ride, and that’s what they do. They just go to a charity ride, spend their money, donate it, and go on and have fun.”
After the ride through Lima, Delphos, and Spencerville, they headed back to the fairgrounds for food and live music to close out the event.