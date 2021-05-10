Academic & Military Signing Day at Lima Senior High School

It was signing day at Lima Senior High School as dozens of students committed to a collegiate or military life after graduation.
Nearly 60 students filled the gymnasium with family watching to take that next step after high school. These seniors not only accomplished the challenges faced during a normal school year, but also the curveballs thrown by the coronavirus. And with all that the students are excited, and educators are proud of what today means.
Meghan Knuckles is attending Mount St. Joseph’s and majoring in Criminology, “Hopefully down the road I want to be a crime scene investigator doing something along with forensic science. So, it’s really important to me that the school does it this way, so we seniors get the recognition that I feel like we deserve for the year we’ve had to deal with.”
Lima Senior High Principal Fran Mort adds, “Well, these students have committed to their future goals and they’re actually making a commitment to the colleges or the military that they are planning on attendings upon graduation.”
Senior Javier Britl-Diaz is weighing his options after graduation, “I’m either thinking about either going to college and go to Bowling Green or I’m either thinking about taking a gap year and kind of focus on myself and what my academic choices are and what my career options are and just kind of going with the flow.”
The students honored chose to participate and Lima Senior has many more students that will be taking on college, entering the military or going straight into the workforce after graduation.