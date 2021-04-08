From a small town to the big screens, a man that grew up in Lima starred in Eddie Murphy’s Coming to America 2.
Cory Rose Logan says, “This movie was very special because growing up, it was one of my favorites. So to be part of the sequel, or part 2, it’s unexplainable.”
Logan grew up going to school and living in Lima. Today, he lives in Atlanta where he has pursued his dreams of being an actor. His latest achievement includes acting besides major Hollywood names in the new Coming to America 2 movie.
“To see Eddie going to work, John Amos going to work, Wesley Snipes going to work, it’s been a blessing,” says Logan. “I’m a fan of all of them from childhood until now.”
It all started with the Lima Teen Theatre when he was younger. That is where he found his passion for acting. When he moved to Georgia, he was offered a role in a Coke commercial. He has been acting in bigger gigs until he made the part in Coming to America 2, acting as a member of Eddie Murphy's family.
He lends out a word of advice for any other aspiring young actors in the area. “Stay focused, just stay the path. Whichever direction you want to go to, keep your head in that direction and you’ll make it,” says Logan.
You can stream Coming to America 2 on Amazon Prime.