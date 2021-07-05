Every moment counts when someone is suffering a heart attack and Allen County is now better equipped to handle the situation.
Automated External Defibrillators, known as AEDs, have been installed in Allen County buildings. The county now has 41 units in common places and offices to assist if the need arrives that a person is in cardiac distress. That number is up from 13 AEDs with the recent approval to purchase and install 28 new ones. It’s a piece of equipment that you hope you never have to use.
Travis Fillhart, Assistant Director Allen County EMA explains, "We’ve been putting them in lobbies in the main common areas. Basically, everywhere you walk in the door you should immediately see them. At least try and get your brain thinking ‘Hey, I did see an AED when I walked in the building’ in case the unfortunate event happens that you have to use them."
The AED will talk you through the steps of how to use it in an emergency. The is also a first aid kit located with the unit.