Do you want to help reduce water pollution in Allen County? Adopt a roadway is looking for volunteers.
The Allen Soil and Water Conservation District, the city of Lima, and Keep Allen County Beautiful have worked together to maintain Adopt-A-Roadway. This program helps keep the streets of Allen County clear of litter and trash. This in turn will help reduce the water pollution from litter in nearby rivers, like the Ottawa River where the city of Lima gets their drinking water from. Anyone can volunteer, and last year 50 miles of roadway were adopted.
Casey Heilman, the community outreach coordinator for Allen Soil and Water Conservation District says, “We have many different groups, not-for-profit groups, corporate groups, even individuals who maybe go outside and look around and don't like the way their neighborhood looks and decide to do something about it.”
Adopt-a-roadway gives you everything you need for a successful cleanup, and you only have to commit to cleaning your adopted area at least twice a year. After a year of participation and clean up, a sign will be posted on your designated roadway to give credit. To sign up for Adopt a roadway, contact Casey Heilman.