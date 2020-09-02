Agrotourism expected to be a big hit among pandemic

The fall season is just about to begin for JK Orchard & Farm. They have been hard at work planting thousands of sunflowers, and now have quite a bit planned out for visitors over the next few weeks.
"We have date nights on the farm, we also have our sunflower maze, our own pumpkin patch festival," said Karen Wince, co-owner at JK Orchard & Farm. "We also have a mason jar-themed painting experience for people to come out and paint a mason jar, sunflower themed, and then pick their own bouquet for it."
JK Orchard & Farm is just one of the many examples of agrotourism in our area. In this year of COVID-19 and social distancing, these kinds of activities are expected to be a big hit.
"Basically agrotourism is the juncture where agriculture and tourism meet, and it’s being able to take groups on tours and have people coming as leisure visitors to see things and get an experience," said Christine Pleva, executive director of Visit Greater Lima. "This year with the COVID situation, people want to be outside more and to be separated by space, and this is a perfect opportunity to offer these kinds of things."
In our area, there are several different kinds of agrotourism, everything from vineyards to horse farms to produce farms, like JK.
The owners of the farm say that they have had many people asking about what they are going to do this fall, and their reservations are filling up.
"We sold about half of our date nights already and we’re also having people do time ticketing reservations on the weekends for the sunflowers, so that way we can achieve social distancing easily, and so we'll have a nice steady flow and it’s not too crowded," said Wince. "A lot of people have done the weekend reservations for that."
The pumpkin festival at JK is also expected to be a big event this year.