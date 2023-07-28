LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Al Jardine was born in Lima back in 1942 and his dad worked for the Lima Locomotive Works. During his last visit to Lima in 1991, he toured the former plant site, and they named a day after him. The founding member of the Beach Boys says his musical roots can be traced back to his birth city.
“I started early with my ukelele,” says Jardine. “My mom got me a uke, I think there in Lima originally, when I was around 6, 5, 6 years old. I have been playing string instruments ever since that time.”
Jardine hasn’t toured with the Beach Boys for 25 years, but the line up for the Endless Summer Band he is bringing on his next trip to Lima on August 4th will get you in the mood to get up and dance.
“We have a great great group coming with me,” adds Jardine. “The original Beach Boys band members from the late 60’s, Ed Carter and Bobby Figueroa will be joining me. Debbie Shair from the Heart group, another Wilson group (laughs) is with me on stage playing keyboards and singing and of course my eldest son Matt Jardine is my Brian Wilson. We have a lot of great singers and players that probably do a better version of the Beach Boys than the Beach Boys themselves.”
If you are ready for some summer fun, you will not be disappointed.
“We are going to hear some serious deep tracks as well as hits” says Jardine. “You get a real nice sprinkling of everything, I think. We generally start with “California Girls” and work our way through the set we will be doing “Do it Again” possibly. We definitely do “Surfing USA” and “Fun, Fun, Fun” and a lot of interesting things in between.”
If you would like to come out for all the fun with Al Jardine and the Endless Summer Band on August 4th, tickets can be purchased online at the Veterans Civic Center’s website www.limaciviccenter.com or at their box office 419-224-1552.. Tickets start at $25 for the concert.