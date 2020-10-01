On Thursday, October 1st, FAFSA applications opened to college students and families. This year may see an increase in applicants due to economic hardships from the pandemic.
For the 2021-2022 school year, $150 billion of financial aid will be given to students through their FAFSA application. Everyone is encouraged to apply, no matter their economic status, because most families are eligible for some help.
OSU Lima’s Financial Aid Coordinator, Tony Dickman, says now is the best time to look for free money through federal means and specific schools, as filling out the FAFSA applies to both.
“It’s important because we use it for everything," says Dickman. "It depends on scholarships, grants. Not just federal grants like the Pell Grant, but also university grants. Especially in a year like this where families have been struggling with COVID-19. There are options that we have that we can help, fill out the FAFSA, and maybe help you get some additional dollars.“
Priority deadlines to complete the FAFSA depend on individual states and colleges. To see yours and fill it out, visit studentaid.gov.