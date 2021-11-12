The Allen Lima Leadership group went back to school to learn more about the education in the county. The members of the 2022 class started their day at the Ohio State University at Lima. Group not only learned about the university as a whole, but they talked to professors about the variety of programs that they have to offer. Around one of ten people in Allen County have a higher education degree, and university officials hoped that the members of the ALL group walk away with a better understanding of the importance of a good education is to this area.
“It’s always good how central that roll is and as we progress into the 21st century more and more education is required for us to do well,” says Dr. Tim Rehner, Dean OSU Lima. “To be more resilient what we contribute within our community.”
“I think there is so much to be learned in education,” Says Matt Childers President of Lima Allen Leadership. “All of the different facilities that we have and all of the different options that we have. The good news is that there is options. You don’t necessarily have to go out of Lima to find these great institutions especially at the university level and the college level. We are really pleased to showcase that to our leadership class.”
Following their tour at Ohio State Lima, the group travel to Apollo to learn about career education and talk to local superintendents about the current state of education.