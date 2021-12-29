The Allen County Commissioners are getting ready to wrap up 2021 and get ready for a busy first part of 2022. The commissioners are holding their final few meetings of the year this week. Beth Seibert, Cory Noonan, and Brian Winegardner now have a full year together under their belts, since Winegardner was appointed Commissioner in December of last year. Seibert, who served as the board president, says the group came together as a team this past year and were able to discuss difficult things and learn from each other. Now they are ready to hit the ground running in January, with some big topics on their plate.
“We plan to tackle in early 2022, whether or not we are going to designate any prohibited areas in Allen County to large wind and solar,” says Seibert. “We have asked all the townships to weigh in on that . Here in the coming weeks, we will be evaluating that body of information and making that designation and we don’t take that that lightly.”
Plus, they looking at where they will be distributing the 19 million dollars in federal funds they got from the American Rescue Plan Act.
“We have heard from a lot of people in this community, department heads, agencies, non-profits on this,” adds Seibert. “We have a lot to consider in that. “
The commissioner will also continue to monitor local businesses and the sales tax numbers which makes up 60% of the county’s general fund. To see if the ongoing pandemic will have any impact on those numbers.
