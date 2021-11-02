The Allen County Agricultural Society board met with the commissioners to discuss their search for fair manager. With the help of Ohio Means Jobs Allen County, the board recently conducted a second round in their search. They got 20 people apply for the job and narrowed that list to one But while they were negotiating with the candidate, that person took another job offer. So, the board is back to square one and before they start a third round of the job search, they are asking the commissioners for some help increase the pool of candidates.
“We are here meeting with the county commissioners to just start a conversation to see if they are amenable to the idea of our full-time employees becoming county employees with full public retirement and benefits to open up our local pool of candidates moving forward,” says Brad Core the Pres. of Allen Co. Agricultural Society Board.
More information needs to be gathered before the commissioners make a decision about the full time employees.
The fair board also talked about a couple of capital projects that could be considered for some of the American Rescue Plan Act funds that Allen County is set to receive. The board is looking at replacing the aging water system on the fairgrounds. That project is estimated to cost around one million dollars, and they are also looking to build an expo center. The commissioners are still waiting on further clarification on how the money can be spent before they announce what projects in the county can get funding.