Allen Co. Sheriff's Office looking for some mudders to take on their new obstacle course

Are you tough enough to take on Allen County's brand new racing event? The Allen County Sheriff's Office has created the Band of Mudders, a 2-mile race that will have 12 different obstacles that you will have to complete to finish.
Some of the obstacles include a straw mountain that you must climb over, work your way through a tunnel, and get cooled off crossing the ice bath. You can run the course by yourself or get a team of two or even four to join you to get the best time. The proceeds from the race will be used to help different programs at the sheriff's office.
“The money raised at this event is going to support our K9 team, our dive team, and our SWAT team,” says Sheriff Matt Treglia. “It is just going to support them with the extra things they need throughout the year to do their jobs that we don’t have budgeted at the time that maybe we can kick in a little extra money and find those things by doing things like this.”
The race is Saturday, May 7th at the Allen County Fairgrounds, preregistration for your team or as an individual is required. You can do it by logging on to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office’s website. Prices range between $40 for an individual or $100 for a team of four to compete.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.