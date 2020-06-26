People in the Lima area have the chance to drop off and exchange their worn American flags.
The exchange is being put on by the Allen County Veterans Council and the Village of Elida. At least 25 flags were brought in Friday, and new flags are being sold through the American Legion. The cost is 15 dollars for a 3 foot by 5-foot flag, and 25 dollars for a 4 foot by 6-foot flag. The Veterans Council wants to make sure that every single American Flag is paid its proper respects.
“Because of what's going on in the country, this is the most important time to make sure that we do things exactly the way it is supposed to be done,” says Steve Montgomery of the Allen Co. Veterans Council. “And then we see that the ashes are buried like they are supposed to be. Whenever there is a group of them, we see that they get taken care of in the proper manner.”
The flag exchange will continue Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Elida Village Hall located at 406 E. Main Street, Elida, Ohio.