ALLEN COUNTY (WLIO) - The Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities and the Business Advisory Council hosted their inaugural Independence Fair on Tuesday.
The fair was open on Tuesday from 4 PM to 7 PM at the Marimor School of Allen County with twenty-six agencies attending to showcase their services for individuals with disabilities. Some of those services include day program services, residential services, providers of community employment, the Uniquely Abled Academy from Rhodes State College, STABLE account services from the state treasurer's office, and the Board of Elections to help with the voter registration process. With over two dozen agencies coming together with the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities, organizers strive to assist all with disabilities to achieve independence in life.
"Well, it's really nice to be able to do this in person so that the individuals and families can really talk to the providers that are here and ask them questions personally about their services. We have a lot of individuals that we provide services for here that would be because I'm with employment, they would be great employees out in the community. It's just everyone giving them a chance," says Melodie Conley, Employment Services & Advocacy Manager, Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
If you would like more information about services, you can contact the board by visiting their website at www.acbdd.org or call their phone number at 419-221-1385.