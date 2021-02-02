The Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities held a public hearing to discuss upcoming plans.
The board met Tuesday afternoon to listen to the publics input on the proposed 2021-2023 strategic plan and the 2021 annual action plan. The plans came together along with a community forum where the community had input on both plans. Some of the goals for the people they serve is to make them feel welcomed and accepted in their community, be fiscally responsible, and provide services effectively. 2020 saw a lot of cancelled events due to COVID-19 but they have a positive outlook on 2021.
Theresa Schnipke, the Superintendent of the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities said, “One of the most important things that the individuals that we serve want is more activities in the community, more groups, more opportunities to work and be together, and network, find jobs. In 2020 we had to cancel almost every event that we would hold or activity that we would have that individuals would participate in.”
The plans will be finalized at the next board meeting on February 23rd.