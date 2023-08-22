Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities Theresa Schnipke Announces Her Retirement

LIMA, OH (WLIO)- The superintendent of the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities made a big announcement Tuesday evening.
Superintendent Theresa Schnipke announced at the Board of DD's regular board meeting that she will be retiring. Schnipke pursued a 34-year career in developmental disabilities working for the Seneca County Board of DD for her first 8 years and returned to Allen County 26 years ago as a case worker for the Allen County Board of DD while spending the last 8 years as superintendent. As a local native, Schnipke has always had a passion for helping those with developmental disabilities and will continue to do so in her retirement.
"When I was a child and I had a babysitter, I'm from Delphos... I remember the Marimor bus stopping at our sitters, and she had a son with developmental disabilities... and we had several neighbors that got services, and I never thought... I never once dreamed that I would have a career in that field, and it is really a part of who I am; it's a part of who our family are, and I know I'll continue to do something in this field and to assist and volunteer in any way I can," says Theresa Schnipke, Superintendent, Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
Schnipke's last day will be on June 30th, 2024.