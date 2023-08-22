LIMA, OH (WLIO)- The superintendent of the Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities made a big announcement Tuesday evening.

Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities Theresa Schnipke Announces Her Retirement

Superintendent Theresa Schnipke announced at the Board of DD's regular board meeting that she will be retiring. Schnipke pursued a 34-year career in developmental disabilities working for the Seneca County Board of DD for her first 8 years and returned to Allen County 26 years ago as a case worker for the Allen County Board of DD while spending the last 8 years as superintendent. As a local native, Schnipke has always had a passion for helping those with developmental disabilities and will continue to do so in her retirement.

"When I was a child and I had a babysitter, I'm from Delphos... I remember the Marimor bus stopping at our sitters, and she had a son with developmental disabilities... and we had several neighbors that got services, and I never thought... I never once dreamed that I would have a career in that field, and it is really a part of who I am; it's a part of who our family are, and I know I'll continue to do something in this field and to assist and volunteer in any way I can," says Theresa Schnipke, Superintendent, Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Schnipke's last day will be on June 30th, 2024.

