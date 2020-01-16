Business is good at the Allen County Building Department as revenue is up nearly $300,000.
It was last April when Allen County Commissioners signed a contract with the building department and things are going well. In 2019, commercial businesses invested over $92,000,000 in Lima Allen County through new construction or improvements. The building department has expanded from just a brick and mortar department to adding electronic filing.
Chief Building Official Amy Harpster says, “If the customers would like to do everything remotely we’re totally a remote building department also. If they want to go online and do their plan submittal, their applications or pay, we can do that and facilitate and desire of the customer.”
Commissioners plan to sign another contract with the building department in the next several weeks.