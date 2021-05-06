Allen County Commissioners once again accepting a “factfinder’s” recommendation with a union at the Allen County Sheriff’s office.
The Gold Union which consists of supervisors including Corporals, Sergeants and Lieutenants could not come to an agreement with the commissioners and a “factfinder” was brought in to help with negotiations. The union is in the 2nd year of a 3-year contract with a wage reopener this year.
Allen County Commissioner Brian Winegardner explains the recommendation, “They will receive a one- and one-half percent pay increase the 14th pay of 2021 which is right around mid-point of the year. And then going into 2022 we also had a wage reopener there and they will receive a 2 and one-half percent increase in their salary for the year 2022.”
Commissioners still have negotiations with the support staff at the jail yet to finish. They accepted a factfinding report last month for the Blue Union.