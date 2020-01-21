Allen County Commissioners continuing their due diligence when it comes to capital projects in the county.
Regular meetings are held with the capital projects manager, county finance director, and commissioners to stay on top of projects needing to be done and the finances to do so. This year, the county’s portion of the newly opened Juvenile Detention Center will be paid off leading the way to other projects.
Commissioner Cory Noonan says, “Having that structure paid off will enable us to look to the future on potentially what our next big project is going to be. And really try to outline potential cost and what that means to county government.”
The capital budget is around 1.3–million dollars annually and the county does have other financing options available for large projects.