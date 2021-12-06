Allen County commissioners and communities around the area met to discuss 911 services.
The commissioners met with those that they contract this afternoon to continue a discussion on how the dispatch and dispatchers will be funded. The commissioners were looking for input from townships on how they think the services should be funded and presented a new formula on how to pay for it by proportioning out the amount of labor they use to fund the dispatcher office. Ultimately, they would like to have a plan in place by the end of the year.
Cory Noonan, Allen County Commissioner said, “Just continued dialogue with the entities here in Allen County that the county dispatching office dispatch for. You know we’ve been having these conversations since mid-spring with the goal to you know work through the funding of our dispatch office.”
Commissioners hope to meet again to finalize funding on December 22nd in the morning.