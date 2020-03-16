Allen County Commissioners say that the county is working to maintain business as usual, but some concessions need to be made.
Commissioners are postponing many scheduled update meetings to limit the number of people coming in and out of the office. They will also be holding their regular agenda sessions and other needed meetings live on Facebook starting this Thursday until further notice. This is all in an effort to minimize social interaction to limit the spread of the virus. Each county department is trying to maintain services in a way that will not only protect the public but also employees which may mean going online and more phone calls.
The Allen County Sheriff’s Office has already made some changes and on Monday has added no public access to the records bureau, the civil division, and the CCW office. With the ever-changing COVID-19 situation it’s best to call wherever you are heading to see if it’s open.